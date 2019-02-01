U.S. sets deadlines in Venezuela oil sanctions

(Reuters) - Any non-U.S. entities purchasing and products from Petróleos de SA in transactions that involve any U.S. persons, the U.S. financial system or U.S. brokers must be wound down by April 28, the said in a notice posted early on Friday.

Americans who work for non-U.S. companies located outside of the and have until March 29 to conduct "certain maintenance or wind-down transactions," according to the notice dated Jan. 31 and posted on the department's website overnight.

The department's also addressed other issues related to looming U.S. sanctions on Caracas' state-run company aimed at putting pressure on who the seeks to oust from power.

The notice offers more details about transactions that are allowed and prohibited, and offers guidelines on bondholders' rights regarding U.S. refiner Citgo as well as details on what constitutes "maintenance" transactions.

U.S. officials imposed sanctions on PDVSA this week, a move Maduro has called illegal.

The global industry has since sought to sort out the large-scale sanctions, which froze the assets of the company and require U.S. firms to pay for using accounts controlled by the country's opposition party head and self-proclaimed interim president,

U.S. and his administration have thrown their support behind Guaido.

