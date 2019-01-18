Reliance jumps as results show consumer business thriving

By Promit Mukherjee

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Shares in rose on Friday, a day after the conglomerate reported record quarterly numbers that showed the strategy to diversify beyond refining and petrochemicals was beginning to yield results.

The company's gross refining margins - a measure of its core profitability - took a hit amid volatility in and slowing demand globally, but its fast-growing telecom and businesses drove profit to new highs.

Analysts expect that while the outlook in the short term for the core business is challenged, it is the consumer business growth that will continue and support earnings momentum.

The "consumer business now contributes more than 25 percent of our EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation or operating profit)," said V. Srikanth, of Reliance Industries, on Thursday.

Reliance's consumer business should see earnings growth of 18 percent over the next two years, said in a report.

The strong earnings growth and outlook for the consumer arm drove shares in Reliance up more than 4.2 percent on Friday.

Reliance has two segments to its consumer business - and telecom. While its relatively new named has grown rapidly via offering cut-price data plans, its business that has been around for over a decade has now begun to grow quickly too.

Organised retail turned a profit in fiscal year 2014 but its contribution to the overall pie was tiny at the time.

On Thursday, Reliance said its retail business saw revenue doubling to 356 billion rupees ($5 billion) in the last quarter, while earnings before interest and taxes more than tripled from the year-ago period to 15 billion rupees.

The "kind of growth and sales we are seeing clearly point to a major growth phase in retail for Reliance," said Abneesh Roy, a at domestic broking firm

Meanwhile, the billionaire Mukesh Ambani-controlled company saw EBIT from its telecom business more than doubling to 23.69 billion rupees in the quarter.

has won over 280 million subscribers since launching in September 2016, while Reliance said it now operates close to 10,000 across the country.

($1 = 71.1510 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

