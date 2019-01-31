Russian rocket glitch to delay satellite launch for U.S. startup OneWeb

(Reuters) - The launch of a Russian rocket set to carry satellites into space for U.S startup has been delayed after an anomaly was discovered on the rocket, said on Thursday.

The rocket was set to take off next month from propelling the first of a series of satellites into orbit that Virginia-based startup plans to use to create a worldwide

"It's true, there is an anomaly on the rocket which will cause us to push out the launch. Our satellites are ready to go! More to come," Wyler wrote on

In a separate statement, confirmed it had been informed of a technical issue on the Fregat upper stage of the launcher, but did not say the launch had been postponed.

"Such events are not uncommon in the launch industry. OneWeb and with their Russian partners, remain focused on launch success and launch preparation activities," it said in a statement.

is majority-owned by a joint venture of and

(Reporting by and Maria Kolomychenko; editing by Jason Neely)

