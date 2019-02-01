JUST IN
You are here: Home » Reuters » News

U.S. job growth jumps; unemployment rate rises to 4.0 percent

Take Five: World markets themes for the week ahead
Business Standard

S&P opens flat, Dow higher after jobs data; Amazon weighs

Reuters 

(Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial index opened slightly higher on Friday while the S&P 500 was flat after stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data reassured investors worried about a slowdown, but losses in Amazon kept gains in check and weighed down Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.64 points, or 0.10 percent, at the open to 25,025.31. The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.78 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,702.32. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.37 points, or 0.35 percent, to 7,256.37 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 20:08 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements