SAP CEO: not looking at big acquisitions after Qualtrics deal

(Reuters) - German business software group is not looking at big acquisitions after surprising investors with its $8 billion takeover of U.S. customer experience tracking firm Qualtrics, said on Tuesday.

"We don't have big ones on the docket now. We have what we need," McDermott told analysts on a call

"I believe if we do something, it'll be very 'tuck-in' in its orientation and nothing sizable or scalable for you to be concerned with."

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

