(Reuters) - Steve said on Tuesday he expected to see significant progress in trade talks with Chinese officials this week and that U.S. charges against Technologies Co Ltd were a separate issue.

"Those are separate issues, and that's a separate dialogue," said in an interview with Fox Network. "So those are not part of trade discussions. Forced issues are part of trade discussions, but any issues as it relates to violations of U.S. law or U.S. sanctions are going through a separate track."

China's is leading a delegation for high-level trade and economic talks in this week, including a meeting with U.S.

On Monday, the announced criminal charges against Huawei's and the Chinese firm. But said he did not expect the issue to be part of the economic talks.

Meng, who is the daughter of Huawei's founder, was arrested in in December and is fighting extradition to the

Mnuchin said the U.S. security concerns raised by the case were separate from the conversation on trade and forced

"There are two different issues. One is an issue of state subsidies" regarding Beijing's subsidies, he said. The other, he added, was a national security issue focused on U.S. infrastructure and cybersecurity.

"These are separate issues and shouldn't be confused," Mnuchin said.

(Reporting by and Susan Heavey; Editing by Paul Simao)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)