Global Markets: Gold reaches seven-month high as dollar struggles

(Reuters) - Gold climbed to a seven-month high on Tuesday and stocks were back on the up too, as investors dug in for three days of political and economic drama and a blizzard of big tech earnings, starting with later.

The main European and Asian markets held up well ahead of potentially galvanising events including a key vote on Tuesday, Wednesday's decision and Thursday's conclusion of the latest Sino-U.S. trade talks.

London's FTSE rose 1.3 percent and and both made ground, driven by utilities, healthcare, miners and other defensive stocks.

Wall Street futures were also higher after series of profit alerts, including from Caterpillar, and U.S. charges against China's Huawei, sparked one of the S&P 500's worst days of the year on Monday.

For Asia, the blow had been cushioned by promises of more Chinese stimulus but had also berated for blocking tactics in its appeal against U.S. tariffs.

Amid the turmoil, safe-haven gold broke through $1,310 an ounce to reach its highest since May last year.

"Investors are very cautious, with many uncertainties on U.S.- trade talks and is at the centre of the dispute, creating a very noisy background for the trade talks," said Margaret Yang, a at

"All these are making it more difficult for investors to judge the market's direction. Money is fleeing into assets such as gold, seeking safety."

The Sino-U.S. moves, as well as bets that the Fed will sound more cautious on Wednesday, saw the dollar set a new two-week low and heightened the safe-haven appeal of the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.

It lifted the euro too, while sterling held steady at $1.3166 and 86.88 pence to the euro before crucial parliamentary votes later aimed at breaking a deadlock over the manner of Britain's exit from the on March 29.

There were plenty of pre-vote twists. told her senior ministers that in order to win parliament's support for her deal, the agreement she negotiated with would have to be reopened.

"The said that in order to win the support of the legal changes to the backstop will be required, that would mean reopening the Withdrawal Agreement (with the EU)," May's told reporters.

The main opposition meanwhile said it was telling its lawmakers to vote for a plan that could give parliament the power to delay Brexit.

WARNING BELLS

Initial U.S. calls in a bumper day of results showed rising 5.8 percent in premarket trading after beating profit estimates, while fell 1.7 percent and plunged about 8 percent.

Apple, which has already issued a profit warning this month due to weak demand from China, is due to report after the bell too.

yields were little changed. Weaker economic data and unknowns like the trade feuds and Brexit have all boosted expectations that interest rates will stay low.

New debt deals from Greece, and were also coming through. The slide in rates has also encouraged governments to launch new deals. Even Angola, which has just taken IMF aid, said it was eyeing a sale.

had been more mixed, with losses for and stocks but Japanese and Chinese stocks both turned around early falls to finish higher.

Markets will have plenty more catalysts this week with over 100 of the S&P500 companies reporting results, including other top tech firms such as Amazon, and

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow and S&P 500 each closed down 0.8 percent and the Nasdaq was off more than 1 percent.

The losses came after and joined a growing list of companies cautioning about the crippling effects of softening Chinese demand.

"Both companies are seen as industry bellwethers, and their disappointing results provide further evidence that this time China's slowdown is for real," said Rodrigo Catril, Sydney-based at Bank.

Worryingly, earnings at China's industrial firms too shrank in December, pointing to more troubles for the country's vast manufacturing sector, already struggling with a decline in orders, job layoffs and factory closures.

Oil recovered after overnight losses. U.S. crude was last up 45 cents at $52.44 a barrel, while Brent gained 68 cents to $60.61.

imposed sanctions on Venezuelan company on Monday, a step that is likely to curb its crude exports to the U.S. and ratchet up the pressure on

