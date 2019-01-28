Saudi Aramco doubles down on South Korea with $1.6 billion bet on Hyundai Oilbank

By and Jane Chung

SEOUL (Reuters) - State-owned plans to invest up to $1.6 billion for a nearly 20 percent stake in South Korean refiner Hyundai Oilbank, expanding its foothold in one of its biggest Asian buyers of

is already the biggest shareholder in South Korea's No.3 refiner, S- Corp, with a 63.41 percent stake, and the latest deal should help boost sales to Hyundai Oilbank, the South's by capacity.

is the top supplier to South Korea, the world's fifth-biggest importer.

In 2018, imported 323.17 million barrels of crude from the kingdom, or 885,408 barrels per day (bpd), according to data from

Saudi Aramco's told in November that it planned to expand its market share in -- including China, India, and -- and

said it plans to buy a stake of up to 19.9 percent of from Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings, which now owns 91.13 percent of

"Saudi Aramco seems to be boosting investments in downstream projects ahead of an initial public offering," said Lee Dong-wook, an at

Saudi said in early January that the will be listed by 2021.

Aramco, the world's largest crude producer, plans to increase investment in refining and petrochemicals in a bid to cut its reliance on crude as demand for oil slows.

has a total of 650,000 barrels per day of refining capacity in the southwestern city of and also aims to expand its petrochemical business.

In May last year, it announced plans to build a 2.7 trillion won petrochemical plant with South Korea's

"RECONSIDER" HYUNDAI OILBANK IPO

Saudi Aramco plans to value Hyundai Oilbank at 10 trillion won, or 36,000 won per share, said in a statement.

A person familiar with the matter said the company plans to offer a discount of 10 percent to Saudi Aramco in a block deal that will require board approval from both firms.

of the stake sale drove up shares of the parent company by as much 6.6 percent.

also said it planned to "reconsider" the stock market listing of the refinery arm after completing the stake sale, possibly this year.

Hyundai Oilbank, which had aimed to list on South Korea's stock exchange in 2018, delayed the plan until this year due to regulatory scrutiny of its balance sheet.

The holding company, which also includes shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries, said it would use the funds from the Oilbank deal to invest in new businesses and improve its financial health.

The shipbuilding firm is part of a joint venture with Saudi Aramco and others to build a shipyard on Saudi Arabia's eastern coast.

($1=1,118.2000 won)

(Reporting by and Jane Chung; Additional reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by and Darren Schuettler)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)