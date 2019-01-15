JUST IN
Sri Lanka seeks to increase swap amount to $1 billion from RBI

Reuters  |  NEW DELHI 

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Sri Lanka has begun talks with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to increase its swap amount to $1 billion, the acting finance minister said on Tuesday, as it struggles with the rising cost of its debt.

Minister of State for Finance Eran Wickramaratne also confirmed a Reuters report that the government was considering a loan offer of $300 million from the Bank of China to help it repay its debt over the next several months.

(Reporting by Shihar Sneez; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Angus MacSwan)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 19:28 IST

