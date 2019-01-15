Wells Fargo quarterly revenue falls five percent

(Reuters) - on Tuesday said quarterly revenue fell 5 percent, hurt by lower revenue across all of its businesses, including community banking, the unit most closely tied to a 2016 sales scandal.

Net income applicable to shareholders was $5.71 billion, or $1.21 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with $5.74 billion, or $1.16 per share, a year earlier. https://reut.rs/2RUfgSg

The year-ago quarter included a $3.35 billion one-time boost related to Donald Trump's U.S. corporate tax overhaul.

Revenue in the latest quarter fell to $20.98 billion from $22.05 billion last year.

Analysts on average were expecting $1.19 per share, according to IBES data from It was not immediately clear if the reported figures were comparable.

Reporting By in Bengaluru, Imani Moise in New York

