Starbucks tops sales, earnings estimates as newer menus click

(Reuters) - Corp topped Wall Street forecasts for quarterly sales and earnings, as rejigged menus and heavy promotions helped attract customers to its cafes, driving its shares 4 percent higher on Thursday.

Results for the final three months of 2018 showed that the Seattle-headquartered company's sales at established cafes in both the and China, its top two markets, topped analysts' estimates thanks to the popularity of newer beverages.

Its most recent holiday-themed menus included popular items such as Gingerbread and lattes, while its Draft Nitro cold brew, launched in 2016 with the aim of creating a beer-like experience, has been credited with pulling in customers during slow afternoons.

The company has also teamed up with in to help boost sales.

Globally, Starbucks' same-restaurant sales rose 4 percent in the three months ended Dec. 30, exceeding analysts' average estimate of a 2.8 percent increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Total net revenue climbed to $6.63 billion from $6.07 billion.

Quarterly net earnings attributable to fell to $760.6 million from $2.25 billion a year earlier, reflecting nearly $1.8 billion in gains last year from acquisitions and the sale of some businesses.

