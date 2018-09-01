JUST IN
Canada, U.S. conclude NAFTA talks after Trump's comment sours mood
Trump says Canada has been taking advantage of U.S. on trade

Reuters  |  CHARLOTTE, N.C. 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that Canada had taken advantage of the United States on trade, as talks between the two countries, who are seeking to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement, soured sharply.

"I love Canada, but they've taken advantage of our country for many years," Trump said during a speech in North Carolina.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 01:06 IST

