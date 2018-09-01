S&P 500, Dow lose ground as trade talks hit snag

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The and the Dow were down and the edged higher in light trading on Friday as investors reacted to the possibility that a new Canada-U.S. trade agreement could miss a deadline heading into the weekend.

Capping a low-volume, late-summer week marked by tariff-related volatility, all three looked set to show net gains for the period. The indexes are also on track to be up for the month of August, with the posting its largest monthly gain since January.

Trade talks between and the had yet to clear some remaining hurdles as negotiators struggled to meet a Friday deadline.

The CBOE index <.VIX>, a gauge of investor anxiety, moved higher on this and other trade developments, including a report that U.S. is prepared to impose tariffs on an additional $200 billion of Chinese imports as soon as next week.

"Normally when (trading) volume goes down if you have some major headlines the effect on the markets gets magnified," said Don Steinbrugge, at in Richmond, "It can significantly increase "

Amazon.com's shares continued to inch upward, rising 0.3 percent as investors watch the company close in on its $1 trillion market share milestone.

was up 1.1 percent, on track for posting a new high for five straight sessions.

The <.DJI> fell 73.76 points, or 0.28 percent, to 25,913.16, the <.SPX> lost 6 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,895.13 and the Composite <.IXIC> added 7.20 points, or 0.09 percent, to 8,095.56.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, eight were trading lower.

agreed to buy the coffee chain Costa from Britain's for $5.1 billion.. Its shares dipped 1.1 percent.

was on its way to posting its fifth consecutive decline following that voted in favour of replacing Elon Musk with an

Shares of were the top percentage gainer on the Nasdaq. The stock soared 38.1 percent after its upbeat earnings report. Peer shares were up 7.4 percent.

shares extended their loss, dipping 1.9 percent after William Ackerman's cut its stake in the

dropped 2.9 percent after scrapping a plan to sell a Chinese-made small vehicle in the due to tariff concerns.

was down 1.2 percent.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.22-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.26-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The posted 27 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows; the recorded 99 new highs and 24 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Editing by Dan Grebler)

