Turkey hikes gas and power prices by as much as 14 percent as lira crisis deepens

ANKARA (Reuters) - raised prices on Saturday by as much as 14 percent, two sources said, while the regulator announced a similar increase in as a deepening currency crisis stokes inflation.

The lira has fallen 42 percent against the dollar this year, hit by concerns about Tayyip Erdogan's grip on monetary policy and a worsening rift with the over a detained American Christian pastor.

The sell-off has increased the cost of and petrol and raised fears about the impact on the country's wider economy and banks. Economists are particularly worried about the central bank's inability to rein in inflation, which hit a 14-year high of nearly 16 percent in July.

raised prices by 14 percent for industrial use and 9 percent for residential use effective from Saturday, two sources told Officials for were not immediately available to comment.

Last month, increased the price of for by 50 percent and by 9 percent for residential use. is dependent on imports for almost all of its needs. The lira crisis has driven up the cost, in local currency terms, of

Likewise, Turkey's regulator said it would raise by 14 percent for industrial use and 9 percent for households from Saturday. It increased prices by the same amount last month.

Almost a third of Turkey's total 293 billion megawatt power production came from in 2017.

EYES ON INFLATION

Retail prices in Istanbul, Turkey's biggest city, surged 2.23 percent month-on-month in August, for a year-on-year increase of 14.99 percent, the Chamber of Commerce said on Saturday.

August inflation data is due on Monday, and economists expect another hefty reading.

"This will provide the first hard evidence of the impact of the lira's collapse this month on the wider economy," of said in a note to clients on Friday.

Erdogan, a self-described "enemy of interest rates", wants to see lower borrowing costs to keep credit flowing, particularly to the construction sector. Investors, who see the economy heading for a hard landing, say decisive interest rate hikes are needed to put the brakes on inflation.

Erdogan, who has appointed his as minister, casts the lira's slide as an economic attack on by Western governments, financiers and ratings agencies. He says high interest rates cause inflation -- a stance at odds with orthodox economics.

"We see little chance that an ugly set of inflation figures will change the government's -- and, crucially, Erdogan's -- stance on interest rates," Tuvey of said.

(Additional reporting by Behiye Selin Taner, and Ece Toksaby; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by and Helen Popper)

