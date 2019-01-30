U.S., China launch high-level trade talks amid deep differences

By and Jeff Mason

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The and opened a pivotal round of high-level talks on Wednesday aimed at digging out from their months-long trade war amid deep differences over Chinese practices on intellectual property and

Cabinet-level officials, led by Chinese and U.S. Trade Robert Lighthizer, gathered in the Eisenhower Building next to the White House, with about a month to reach a deal before a March 2 U.S. deadline to increase tariffs on Chinese goods.

During a photo opportunity at the start of the scheduled two days of talks, Lighthizer, and other top officials sat silently across a long table from their Chinese counterparts, ignoring a reporter's questions.

After a few minutes, Lighthizer broke the silence with joking small talk about table positioning and appearing in photographs from the meeting between U.S. and Chinese in last year.

The talks began two days after the charged Chinese company and its chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions on by doing business through a subsidiary it tried to hide.

Meng was arrested in on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States, which is seeking to have her extradited.

The talks in Washington are expected to be tense, with little indication so far that Chinese officials are willing to address core U.S. demands to fully protect American intellectual property rights and end policies that Washington has said force U.S. companies to transfer technology to Chinese firms.

The U.S. complaints, along with accusations of Chinese cyber theft of U.S. trade secrets and a systematic campaign to acquire U.S. technology firms, were used by the to justify punitive U.S. tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports.

Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on $200 billion of goods to 25 percent from 10 percent on March 2 if an agreement cannot be reached. He has also threatened new tariffs on the remainder of Chinese goods shipped to the has retaliated with tariffs of its own, but has suspended some and is allowing some purchases of U.S. soybeans during the talks.

Chinese officials deny that their policies coerce

They have emphasized steps already taken, including reduced automotive tariffs and a that improves access for foreign firms and promises to outlaw "administrative means to force the transfer of technology."

is fast-tracking that new law, with the country's largely rubber-stamp parliament likely to approve it in March.

A crucial component of any progress in the talks, according to top officials, is agreement on a mechanism to verify and "enforce" China's follow-through on any reform pledges that it makes. This could maintain the threat of U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods for the long term.

As members of the Chinese delegation left their hotel near the White House, a small group of Chinese protesters held placards highlighting various grievances against the China's government, including the unfair taking of properties.

TEMPERED EXPECTATIONS

Some business groups watching the talks were tempering expectations for a breakthrough. With a month to go before the deadline, it was unlikely that either side would put their best offers on the table in the next two days, said Erin Ennis, senior vice of the

"I don't think there's going to be any big outcome," Ennis said of the talks scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. "Hopefully they make some good progress that will set them up to be able to get to completion at the end of the 90 days."

But the Chinese side would likely have to bring to the table a new offer that goes significantly beyond its previous offers to significantly increase purchases of U.S. goods, including soybeans, and manufactured goods.

People familiar with the talks said manufactured goods, a key priority for the Trump administration, were among the largest components of Chinese purchase pledges aimed at significantly reducing the U.S. trade deficit with China. But here, too, there are "no guarantees" that would follow through on these pledges, one of the people said.

(Reporting by and Chris Prentice; Additional reporting by and in Beijing; Editing by Will Dunham)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)