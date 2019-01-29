Huawei CFO to appear in Canada court on Tuesday

TORONTO (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was set to appear in a Canadian court on Tuesday to discuss changes to her bail terms, according to British Columbia Supreme Court schedules.
Canada arrested Meng on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States, which on Monday charged Meng and two affiliates with bank and wire fraud to violate sanctions against Iran.
