Huawei CFO to appear in Canada court on Tuesday

Reuters  |  TORONTO 

TORONTO (Reuters) - Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was set to appear in a Canadian court on Tuesday to discuss changes to her bail terms, according to British Columbia Supreme Court schedules.

Canada arrested Meng on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States, which on Monday charged Meng and two affiliates with bank and wire fraud to violate sanctions against Iran.

First Published: Tue, January 29 2019. 05:01 IST

