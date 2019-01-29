Huawei CFO to appear in Canada court on Tuesday

(Reuters) - Technologies Co Ltd was set to appear in a on Tuesday to discuss changes to her terms, according to British Columbia schedules.

arrested Meng on Dec. 1 at the request of the United States, which on Monday charged Meng and two affiliates with and wire fraud to violate sanctions against

(Reporting by Anna Mehler Paperny; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)