U.S. cracks down on foreigners dealing in Venezuela oil

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. sanctions will sharply limit transactions between and other countries and are similar to but slightly less extensive than those imposed on last year, experts said on Friday after looking at details posted by the Treasury Department.

Treasury's notice makes more explicit that the sanctions restrict foreign entities from doing business with using the U.S. financial system or U.S. brokers after April. With most transactions conducted in dollars, that is expected to sharply curtail off Venezuela's efforts to seek buyers around the world.

U.S. officials imposed sanctions on state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela, or PDVSA, this week, seeking to cut off Nicolas Maduro's primary source of foreign revenues.

Most of the Western Hemisphere has thrown its support behind after Maduro was re-elected in a contest last year widely seen as fraudulent.

"On one hand, the sanctions aren't as severe as on yet. We don't ban any country that does business with from doing business in the U.S.," said Robert McNally, of Rapidan Energy, a consultancy. "On the other hand, the goal of regime change is explicit and very clear."

Venezuela sells to buyers around the world, including and Europe, and the country has been seeking buyers elsewhere to replace the roughly 500,000 barrels a day it sells to the

Even before Friday's notice, European buyers had pulled back on taking shipments from Venezuela due to concerns about how to make payments. may also join the sanctions, experts have said, further constraining options for transporting the crude.

"If a supplier can do so without using the U.S. financial system, then they are not in breach of anything. But find me any market participant that does not," said an at a major trading house.

Spokespeople for and Trafigura, two of the largest merchant traders in commodities, both said Friday they will comply with all applicable sanctions.

are available for the heavy Venezuelan that is currently shipped to the United States, said Ed Morse, at

"It's just not clear that there's 500,000 barrels a day of upgrading capacity around the world that is freed up to do that," Morse said.

The large-scale sanctions froze the assets of and also require U.S. firms to pay for oil into accounts controlled by Guaido, the country's

The move is part of the broader effort to force out Maduro, who as has presided over a severe economic crisis that has caused millions to flee the country amid hyperinflation and lack of basic resources.

The Treasury's notice also clarified that holders of bonds can only sell that debt to non-U.S. holders, raising concern among some bondholders of the debt, as it limits those who can purchase those bonds. The country's sovereign debt is not subject to that same restriction.

The price on PDVSA's debt issue due in 2026 traded at 23.75 cents on the dollar on Friday, while the sovereign 2024 issue was at 29.5 cents on the dollar.

(Reporting by Jessica Ault; Additional reporting by in New York, Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware, Susan Heavey in Washington and Julia Payne in London; Editing by Jason Neely, and David Gregorio)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)