S&P sees slight gains after jobs data; Amazon knocks Nasdaq lower

By Sruthi Shankar

(Reuters) - The S&P rose marginally on Friday, as early optimism from a surge in January job growth was offset by Amazon.com Inc's gloomy outlook that battered other

The fell 4.2 percent after its quarterly sales forecast fell short of Wall Street estimates, overshadowing its record sales and profit during the holiday season.

The results weighed on the Nasdaq, while retailers Walmart Inc, and dropped about 2 percent. The S&P consumer discretionary fell 1.4 percent.

The jobs number is a positive factor, but there are pointing to U.S. consumers spending less, said Cliff Hodge, at

"They've been in a very strong environment, but you can see things start to slow down a little bit."

The Labor Department report showed nonfarm payrolls jumped by 304,000 jobs last month, the largest gain since February 2018. Economists polled by had forecast payrolls increasing by 165,000.

The report was followed by better-than-expected ISM manufacturing activity numbers for January.

"It is a well-received number overall, with strong job gains and also solid wage gains, but not at a concerning level for the Fed or a sharp negative impact on corporate profit margin," said Jon Adams, at

The report came two days after signaled its three-year interest rate hike campaign might be ending because of rising headwinds to the

Even as the remains on a steady footing, investors are concerned that a slowdown overseas could hurt profit growth, with high-profile companies such as warning of slowing demand in

Data showed China's shrank for the second straight month in January, heightening risks for global growth amid a trade war with

At 12:58 p.m. ET the was up 113.74 points, or 0.45 percent, at 25,113.41, the S&P 500 was up 4.38 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,708.48 and the Composite was down 7.09 points, or 0.10 percent, at 7,274.65.

and jumped more than 3 percent after the reported better-than-expected quarterly profits, boosting the Dow Jones industrial

The S&P energy rose 2.2 percent, led by and upbeat earnings in the sector.

fell 2.4 percent after the health insurer forecast 2019 revenue and earnings below estimates.

dropped 1.4 percent, leading declines among the group.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners for a 1.27-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 1.33-to-1 ratio on the

The S&P index recorded 29 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the recorded 43 new highs and 15 new lows.

(Reporting by and in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)