U.S. oil prices edge down amid uncertain global economic outlook

SYDNEY (Reuters) - U.S. inched lower on Wednesday after gains of more 3 percent in the previous session, pressured by concerns over the outlook for the global economy.

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $51.82 per barrel at 0024 GMT, down 29 cents, or 0.5 percent, from their last settlement.

International Brent futures had yet to trade.

jumped around 3 percent on Tuesday when China's signalled a willingness to offer more fiscal stimulus following weaker-than-expected trade figures earlier in the week.

But that appeared to offer only temporary support to crude prices amid persistent worries over the impact of the Sino-U.S. trade conflict.

"Trade data out of this week was not positive with drops in exports and imports showing a clear impact of U.S. tariffs," said Alfonso Esparza, senior market analyst at futures brokerage,

The outlook for the global economy was darkened further when British lawmakers on Tuesday overwhelmingly rejected Theresa May's deal to leave the

Global demand has emerged as a key for as fears of oversupply were tempered when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and major said late last year that they would cut supply.

However, U.S. is expected to rise to a new record of more than 12 million barrels per day (bpd) this year and to climb to nearly 13 million bpd next year, the said on Tuesday in its first 2020 forecast.

