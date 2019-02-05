U.S. oil prices edge up on tightening global supply

(Reuters) - U.S. inched up on Tuesday, buoyed by expectations of tightening global supply amid U.S. sanctions on and production cuts led by

U.S. Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $54.73 per barrel at 0020 GMT, up 16 cents from their last settlement. They closed down 1.3 percent on Monday, after earlier touching their highest since Nov. 21 at $55.75 a barrel.

International Brent had yet to trade, after closing down 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Analysts said that U.S. sanctions on had focused market attention on tighter global supplies.

The sanctions will sharply limit between and other countries and are similar to but slightly less extensive than those imposed on last year, experts said on Friday after looking at details posted by the Treasury Department.

from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries fell in January by the largest amount in two years, a survey found, as and its Gulf allies over-delivered on the group's supply-cutting pact while Iran, and Venezuela registered involuntary declines.

has been in full compliance with its pledge to gradually cut its oil production, Russian said in a statement on Monday, adding that production decreased by 47,000 barrels per day (bpd) in January from October.

