DAVOS, (Reuters) - should not unleash an price war against the but rather stick with output cuts even at the cost of losing market share in the medium term, one of the main Russian architects of a production pact with said.

Since 2017, and have cut production jointly for the first time in an effort to boost the price of crude. Following their supply pact, has traded between roughly $60 and $85 per barrel, from below $30 before the deal took effect.

"For U.S. shale production to go down, you need at $40 per barrel and below. That is not healthy for the Russian economy," Kirill Dmitriyev, of the state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund, said on Wednesday.

"We should not take competitive action to destroy U.S. shale production," said Dmitriyev, speaking at the in Davos,

Three years ago in Davos, Dmitriyev became the first Russian to mention publicly the possibility of a supply pact with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. At that time, had collapsed after kingpin raised output to hurt higher-cost U.S. producers.

The rise in prices thanks to output cuts has brought roughly an additional $110 billion in revenues to Russia, Dmitriyev said.

However, have also helped the United States, which is not participating in output cuts. The country's production has rocketed, overtaking that of and and making it the world's largest

U.S. production is expected to reach new highs this year. Russian will visit later in 2019 to strengthen cooperation further, Dmitriyev said.

Azerbaijan, one of the largest former Soviet and a participant in the production deal with OPEC, believes the pact should be extended to the end of this year, said this week.

Such a move should keep oil prices in the $60 to $70 range, Aliyev said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; Editing by Dale Hudson)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)