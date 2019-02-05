U.S. trade agency says WTO rule change efforts to rein in China will fail

-
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Negotiating new World Trade Organization rules to try to rein in China's "mercantilist" trade practices would be largely a futile exercise, the Trump administration's trade office said on Monday, vowing to pursue its unilateral approach to protect U.S. workers, farmers and businesses.
In an annual report to Congress on China's WTO compliance, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said it would be "unrealistic to expect success in any negotiation of new WTO rules that would restrict China's current approach to the economy and trade in a meaningful way."
(Reporting by David Lawder in Washington; Editing by James Dalgleish)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
