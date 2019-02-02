UK government begins 'serious work' on UK staying in EU customs union - The Independent

(Reuters) - British officials have begun "serious work" on the UK staying in a permanent EU customs union as a way to rescue the deal, newspaper reported on Friday.

Preparations for the customs union are underway at a high level with some Cabinet ministers pushing to accept that she would have to drop her opposition to a customs union to get members to back her deal, said, citing a "well-placed Whitehall source."

"There is serious work going on about a customs union. We need to be prepared, so we are ready if the politics moves in that direction," the newspaper quoted the source as saying.

wants Britain to be in a permanent customs union with the EU after Brexit, something May has opposed so far, saying it would hinder Britain's ability to pursue independent trade deals around the world.

Reporting by in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

