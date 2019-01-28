Vale suspends dividends, buybacks and bonuses after Brazil dam disaster

(Reuters) - SA, the world's largest miner, suspended its planned shareholder dividends, share buybacks and executive bonuses in light of a deadly dam disaster in Brazil, according to a securities filing late on Sunday.

Vale's board of directors also created independent committees to investigate the causes of the Friday dam burst in the state of and monitor relief efforts in the devastated town of and surrounding area.

