Venezuela's PDVSA bonds fall on U.S. sanctions, sovereign bonds gain

-
ALSO READ
Australia recognises Juan Guaido as Venezuela's interim President
Exclusive: Venezuela's PDVSA orders oil cargoes going to the U.S. to be prepaid
US recognises Venezuela opposition leader Guaido as 'interim president'
Secret talks being held with military to oust Maduro: Guaido
Venezuela crisis: Pompeo urges countries to 'pick a side'
-
LONDON (Reuters) - Dollar-denominated bonds issued by Venezuela's PDVSA came under pressure on Tuesday after Washington imposed sweeping sanctions on the country's state-owned oil firm, while sovereign debt chalked up small gains.
The PDVSA 2026 bond slipped 1 cent to trade at 24.5 cents in the dollar, while the sovereign 2024 issue added 0.44 cents to 32.2 cents - its highest level in 15 months.
The curbs imposed by President Donald Trump's administration are aimed at severely limiting the OPEC member's crude exports to the U.S. and pressure socialist President Nicolas Maduro to step down. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who proclaimed himself interim president last week with U.S. backing, said congress would name new boards of directors for PDVSA and its U.S. subsidiary, Citgo.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Josephine Mason)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU