Visa Inc quarterly profit rise 18 percent

-
ALSO READ
Visa to buy British payments firm Earthport for about $250 million
Visa takes minority stake in Indian payment gateway BillDesk
EU fines Mastercard 570 mln euros in anti-trust action
CCI clears Visa's minority stake buy in Billdesk
Exclusive: Visa, Mastercard propose tourist card fee cut in EU antitrust probe - sources
-
(Reuters) - Visa Inc on Wednesday reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit, as the payments network processed more transactions on the back of higher consumer spending and a strong U.S. economy.
Visa said total payments volumes jumped 11 percent, while the number of processed transactions rose 11 percent.
Net income at the world's largest payment processor rose to $2.98 billion, or $1.30 per Class A share, in the first quarter ended Dec. 31, from $2.52 billion, or $1.07 cents per Class A share, a year earlier.
(Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU