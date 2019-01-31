Qualcomm revenue forecast meets estimates, signs contract with Huawei

(Reuters) - Inc forecast current-quarter revenue that met analysts' expectations and said it had negotiated a new interim contract with Technologies that added to revenue in the quarter, sending its shares up 4 percent after the bell.

The new interim contract with means the only big dispute has with a customer now is with Apple, after it resolved its disputes with last year.

Qualcomm's forecast comes as a relief to investors after a bunch of other chipmakers, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Samsung and Intel Corp, delivered lower-than-expected sales forecasts this month, citing economic weakness in

Modem chip shipments fell 21.5 percent to 186 million, but were better than analysts estimate of 185.4 million, according to

said it expects current-quarter revenue to be between $4.4 billion and $5.2 billion, meeting analysts' estimate of $4.80 billion at the midpoint, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to Qualcomm was $1.07 billion, or 87 cents per share, for the first quarter ended Dec. 30, compared with a loss of $5.98 billion, or $4.05 per share, a year earlier when it took a $6 billion tax charge.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.20 per share.

Revenue fell 20 percent to $4.84 billion, slightly missing the average estimate of $4.90 billion.

