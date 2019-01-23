Wall St drops over 1.5 percent as global growth worries resurface

By Shreyashi Sanyal

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks tumbled over 1.5 percent on Tuesday on concerns of global growth after the cut its growth forecast, reported a sharp slowdown and a few U.S. gave disappointing earnings outlooks.

The three indexes dropped to their session's low after reported the had turned down China's offer of preparatory trade talks.

All the 11 S&P sectors were in the red, a retreat that threatened to snap a four-day rally and pull U.S. stocks from 1-month highs.

The IMF forecast that the global will grow at a lower pace than it had expected in October, mainly reflecting signs of weakness in

Meanwhile, China's cooled last quarter under pressure from faltering domestic demand and bruising U.S. tariffs, dragging 2018 growth to the lowest in nearly three decades.

"What's concerning is half the profits from the S&P 500 come from overseas and in particular from and If there is significant signs of a slowdown in those regions then it will weigh on sentiment," said Michael Geraghty, at in

Adding to the worries, and oilfield services provider Co gave weak forecasts. J&J's 2.3 percent drop led down 0.94 percent.

fell 4.8 percent after it forecast lower revenue in key business areas in the first quarter. That, coupled with another drop in oil prices, dragged down 2.12 percent.

The tech sector <.SPLRCT> slid 1.48 percent, led by chipmakers, which have a huge exposure to The Philadelphia Semiconductor index <.SOX> dropped 2.67 percent. The trade-sensitive industrial sector <.SPLRCI> also dropped over 2 percent.

"It's a risk-off trade today and a lot has to do with just concerns over global growth," said Ryan Nauman, at Financial Intelligence in Zephyr Cove,

At 1:36 p.m. ET the <.DJI> was down 361.74 points, or 1.46 percent, at 24,344.61, the S&P 500 <.SPX> was down 40.95 points, or 1.53 percent, at 2,629.76 and the Composite <.IXIC> was down 133.68 points, or 1.87 percent, at 7,023.55.

The Dow slipped below its 50-day moving average price, just two day after reclaiming the closely watched level of near-term momentum. The S&P and the held above their 50-day averages.

tumbled 16.3 percent, the most on the S&P, after the said it was no longer pursuing a sale.

dropped 14.3 percent after the and gave a weak 2019 forecast.

rose 5.8 percent after hedge funds and pushed for changes, including the sale of some of the company's businesses.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 3.88-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 2.89-to-1 ratio on the

The S&P index recorded three new 52-week highs and one new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 18 new highs and 26 new lows.

