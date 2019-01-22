Inequality could crush capitalism, French finance minister warns

(Reuters) - France's conservative minister said could collapse if global inequality continues to rise.

In a speech marking the start of France's presidency of the G7, said the economic powers should consider setting a joint minimum corporate tax and tackle the power of giant multinational corporations.

" must reinvent itself or it won't survive the rise of inequalities across the world," Le Maire said.

"We cannot always pay for more growth with ever greater inequalities. We have reached the end of this logic."

Inequality is seen as a major reason for the rise of populist parties in rich countries and into the "yellow vest" street protests in France, fuelled by accusations that is a " of the rich" after he scrapped wealth tax during his first year in office.

Le Maire said governments had to pay heed to "the alert signal sent by those who say they are not benefiting from globalisation."

With rising as a major source of financing for developing countries, Le Maire said he wanted the to agree on international investment rules so countries do not become dominated by foreign economic powers.

Le Maire said the would look at the growing gulf between the highest and lowest salaries, which is below the average in https://tmsnrt.rs/2H6XMgZ due to its relatively generous welfare system.

