Wall Street rises at open, lifted by upbeat earnings

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, led by consumer discretionary and following upbeat earnings, while investors wait for Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

The rose 48.56 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 25,287.93.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.47 points, or 0.13 percent, at 2,728.34. The Composite gained 8.80 points, or 0.12 percent, to 7,356.34 at the opening bell.

