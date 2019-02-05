Wall Street set to rise at open, Trump's State of the Union speech in focus

By Medha Singh

(Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open higher on Tuesday amid peak earnings which have largely been positive so far, while investors wait for Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

The S&P 500 is eyeing its fifth straight session of gains after a recent dovish stance from the Federal Reserve and on hopes that a trade deal between the and could be reached.

Google-parent wrapped up FAANG earnings by posting a better-than-expected quarterly revenue and profit. However, worries about sharply higher spending, sent its shares down 1.6 percent before the bell.

jumped 9.3 percent as the raised its annual forecast while group rose 6.9 percent after its quarterly revenue and profit beat estimates.

Earnings have been largely upbeat so far, with about 71 percent of the S&P 500 companies beating estimates, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

While estimates for fourth-quarter earnings growth are 15.4 percent, expectations for the first-quarter are much lower at 0.5 percent.

"We've made a nice recovery from the exaggerated sell-off that we saw in December," said Art Hogan, at in

"We're in a wait-and-see mode over the State of the Union to see if any will be broken, and that tends to put us in a quieter trading environment."

Trump is set to challenge Democrats to approve funding for his long-sought border wall before the at his State of the Union speech due at 09:00 p.m. ET (0200 GMT Wednesday).

The has contemplated declaring a national emergency as the wasn't moving towards a deal to fund building a wall along the U.S.- border, but a source close to Trump said the was not expected to take that step.

"The speech is going to be closely monitored, for an update on trade talks with and border security, or more specifically the border wall," Craig Erlam, at in London, wrote in a note.

At 8:53 a.m. ET, S&P 500 were up 0.23 percent. Dow were up 0.40 percent and Nasdaq 100 were up 0.40 percent.

After a turbulent end to 2018, U.S. stocks have had a strong run this year with the benchmark S&P 500 and blue-chip Dow Industrials up more than 8 percent, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq rising 10.7 percent.

rose 6 percent after the raised its full-year profit forecast.

Among decliners, slipped 4.9 percent after posting a downbeat current-quarter forecast.

inched 0.6 percent higher ahead of its results after markets close.

On the economic front, data at 10:00 a.m. ET is expected to show ISM fell 0.4 points to 57.2 in January.

(Reporting by in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Amy Caren Daniel; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)