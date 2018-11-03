Wall Street snaps three-day rally as Apple falls, trade optimism fades

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. stocks snapped a three-day rally on Friday as Apple shares dropped following a disappointing forecast and the dampened optimism over U.S.- trade talks.

tumbled 6.6 percent, sending its market value below $1 trillion at the close, a day after the maker warned that sales for the crucial holiday quarter may miss expectations. Apple in August had become the first publicly listed with a $1 trillion market value.

The forecast dragged down shares of Apple's U.S. suppliers, mostly chipmakers, and pushed the <.SPLRCT> down 1.9 percent.

"The tone was set by Apple's earnings. That's clearly been a headwind all day," said Eric Kuby, chief investment officer, North Star Investment Management Corp,

Kuby also cited weak earnings from as having an effect on the broader market. "With Kraft, you have two different types of companies that were disappointing," he said.

Remarks by on about trade talks with also dampened the mood. While will meet with Chinese this month, he has not asked U.S. officials to draw up a proposed trade plan, Kudlow said, contradicting a report earlier in the day that had buoyed hopes of a trade dispute resolution.

Stocks extended losses following Kudlow's comments, and the trade-sensitive industrial index <.SPLRCI>, which was up earlier in the session, closed down 0.3 percent.

"That tells you tariffs are still a factor, and from the reaction we saw there, that tells me it's a heavier weighting in the investment decision than what people were anticipating before," said Michael Matousek, at in San Antonio, which manages about $1.3 billion.

The <.DJI> fell 109.91 points, or 0.43 percent, to 25,270.83, the <.SPX> lost 17.31 points, or 0.63 percent, to 2,723.06, and the Composite <.IXIC> dropped 77.06 points, or 1.04 percent, to 7,356.99.

Still, the and registered their biggest weekly percentage gains since May, while the Dow posted its biggest weekly gain since June. For the week, the S&P 500 and Dow each rose 2.4 percent and the climbed 2.7 percent.

Economic data was healthy, with the Labor Department's payrolls report showing job growth rebounded sharply in October, pointing to further labour market tightening that could encourage the Federal Reserve to raise benchmark interest rates in December.

Shares of Co fell 9.7 percent after the company missed quarterly earnings estimates and cited steep commodity costs, other expenses and pricing promotions that overshadowed higher-than-expected sales.

Other earnings reports were more upbeat.

gained 3.2 percent after reporting its quarterly profit doubled on record

shares hit a record high and closed up 9.7 percent, a day after the reported strong sales in the and

Overall, third-quarter results have been stronger than expected, with about 78 percent of the reports so far beating analysts' estimates, according to I/B/E/S data from

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.29-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.07-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted eight new 52-week highs and five new lows; the recorded 41 new highs and 53 new lows.

About 8.9 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges. That compares with the 8.8 billion daily average for the past 20 trading days.

(Reporting by in New York; additional reporting by and in Bengaluru; editing by and Leslie Adler)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)