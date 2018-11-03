Oil drops 1 pct as U.S. allows Iran sanctions waivers

By Devika Kumar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - prices fell about 1 percent on Friday and notched a weekly loss of over 6 percent, as investors worried about oversupply after the said it will temporarily spare eight jurisdictions from Iran-related sanctions.

U.S. announced the decision in a conference call. The waivers could allow top buyers to keep importing Iranian after economic penalties come back into effect on Monday.

Brent crude futures fell 6 cents to settle at $72.83 a barrel. U.S. crude declined 55 cents to end the session at $63.14 per barrel, a 0.86 percent loss.

Both contracts have fallen more than 15 percent from the near four-year highs touched in early October on worries the looming sanctions could drain supply from global markets.

Pompeo did not name the jurisdictions, but said the as a whole, which has 28 members, would not receive one.

India, and were on the list of waivers, said a source familiar with the matter who spoke on condition of anonymity. Under U.S. law, such exceptions can only be granted for up to 180 days.

has been told it will receive a waiver on U.S. sanctions against Iranian sales, Turkish said.

said on Friday that it had no concerns over the reimposition of sanctions.

On Twitter, in a message designed to emphasise his "maximum pressure" policy towards Iran, U.S. included a photograph of himself modelled on a popular television show poster with the headline: " "

"It seems as though all the worries about tightening supplies due to the loss of Iranian barrels in the market have dried up," said Gene McGillian, at in Stamford,

"On top of that, concerns regarding reduced global demand has also helped ... the market continues to search for a bottom."

Prices have been under pressure as world has been rising significantly in the past two months. data showed on Friday the country pumped 11.41 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in October, a 30-year high.

The U.S. believes that global will exceed demand next year making it easier for countries to cut Iranian to zero, a said on Friday.

The boosted in October to 33.31 million bpd, up 390,000 bpd and the highest by OPEC since 2016. [OPEC/O]

The is challenging for title of top producer, with U.S. crude production now above 11 million bpd.

The U.S. declined this week for the first time in four weeks, with drillers cutting one in the week to Nov. 2, bringing the total count down to 874, General Electric Co's firm said in a report on Friday. .

Hedge funds and money managers cut their net long U.S. crude futures and options positions in latest week to a fresh one-year low, according to data from the (CFTC).

Reporting by Devika Kumar in NEW YORK, Christopher Johnson in LONDON and Henning Gloystein in SINGAPORE

