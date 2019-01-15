JUST IN
UK's M&S announces next 17 stores set for closure

Reuters  |  LONDON 

LONDON (Reuters) - British retailer Marks & Spencer said on Tuesday it has announced locally the next 17 stores proposed for closure as part of its programme to reshape its business.

M&S is targeting 100 British store closures by 2022 as it strives to make at least a third of clothing and home sales online.

Prior to Tuesday's update it had closed 30 and identified a further eight stores for closure. The latest 17 include stores in Buxton and Huddersfield in northern England and Cwmbran in Wales.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by William Schomberg)

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 17:43 IST

