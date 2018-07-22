A leader at reasonable price: HDFC AMC IPO to hit market on Wednesday

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC), India’s second-largest by assets under management (AUM), will hit the market on Wednesday, making it the fifth listed entity from HDFC group.

With all group companies — HDFC, HDFC Bank, Gruh Finance and HDFC Standard Life Insurance — having delivered a good performance as well as stock returns to investors over time, experts believe that HDFC AMC will also be an interesting case going ahead. “HDFC AMC would report better growth performance in the long run and will match up to its listed group companies,” says Sunil ...