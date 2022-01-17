A life in dance: Remembering Kathak maestro Pandit Birju Maharaj

At one of a series of classical performances organised by the Society for the Promotion of Indian And Culture Amongst Youth (SPIC MACAY) in Delhi University in the mid-2000s, Birju Maharaj took the stage to a rousing reception after the opening acts of his disciples. For a layperson, what would strike immediately was his ability to explain in simple terms the basics of a complex dance form.

From mimicking various objects with mere feet movement and the sound of the ghungroo (anklets) to leaving the audience in raptures with a culminating peacock pose, it took the kathak maestro all but a few minutes to transform the evening into an unforgettable viewing experience. And he would disarm the audience with a casual remark: “Kathak dancers never had to bother with makeup or wear lipstick. We just chewed paan (betel leaf) and our lips became red.”

On Monday, Birju Maharaj, who would have turned 84 in February, died at his home in Delhi in the wee hours. He was surrounded by his family and disciples, laughing and smiling till the very end, PTI reported. They were playing “antakshari” after dinner when he suddenly took ill, his granddaughter Ragini Maharaj told the news agency.

Maharaj is survived by five children, three daughters and two sons, and five grandchildren.

He had been suffering from a kidney ailment and was under dialysis treatment for the last month due to high diabetes. He probably died of a cardiac arrest, his granddaughter told PTI.

“He had his dinner and we were playing ‘antakshari’ because he loved old music. He was lying down… and suddenly his breathing became uneven. We think it was a cardiac arrest as he was also a heart patient. “This happened between 12.15 and 12.30 am. It must have been just a minute or so. We rushed to the hospital but unfortunately, we could not save him. He died before reaching the hospital,” she added.

Brijmohan Nath Mishra was born on February 4, 1938, a descendant of the Maharaj family of kathak dancers that included his two uncles, Shambhu Maharaj and Lachhu Maharaj, and his father and guru, Acchan Maharaj. His father, whose actual name was Jagannath Maharaj, served as court dancer in the Raigarh princely state. The young Birju Maharaj was trained by his father and uncles, and he gave his first recital at the age of seven. He became an exponent of the Lucknow “Kalka-Bindadin” gharana of kathak, and also practised Hindustani as a vocalist.

He was barely nine when he lost his father. By 13, he was already teaching kathak at the Sangeet Bharati music academy in New Delhi. It was the start of a legendary teaching career that would influence generations, including film artistes.

He went on to teach at the Bharatiya Kala Kendra in the capital, and at the National Institute of Kathak Dance, also known as Kathak Kendra. At this centre, which is part of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, he was head of faculty and director, and retired in 1998. He followed this up by opening his own dance school, Kalashram, in Delhi.

His contribution to the world of cinema also became timeless. The thumri exponent composed the music and sang for two dance sequences in Satyajit Ray’s Shatranj Ke Khiladi (1977), and choreographed the song Kaahe Chhed Mohe in the 2002 version of Devdas.

A nation mourned his passing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his death is an “irreparable loss” to the entire art world. “Deeply saddened by the demise of Pandit Birju Maharaj ji, who gave Indian dance a special recognition world over… My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of grief,” he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted, “The demise of legendary Pandit Birju Maharaj marks the end of an era. It leaves a deep void in the Indian music and cultural space. He became an icon, making unparalleled contribution to popularise Kathak globally. Condolences to his family and admirers.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said his contribution to the field of Indian is unparalleled and he will be remembered for it. Singer Durga Jasraj, daughter of the late classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, termed Maharaj’s death “a monumental loss to Indian performing arts”.

Bharatnatyam dancer Geeta Chandran also mourned his death and described his contribution to the world of dance as historic and one that will be carried forward by his absolutely amazing tribe of disciples and students.