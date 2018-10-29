Advertisers play ball with ISL 2018 as 90% brands renew their commitment

While cricket continues to rule the sponsorship charts, be it in terms of the brands that seek its association or in terms of the endorsement fees that cricketers command, football is sneaking its way into the game. Star India, the official broadcaster of Indian Super League (ISL) has reportedly targeted Rs 2 billion in advertising revenue from the fifth season of the tournament.

It also claims to have sold more than 50 per cent of its ad inventory at the rate of Rs 100,000-150,000 for a 10 second slot. The broadcaster is not the only one pitching a wider net for the league, brands ...