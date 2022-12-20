BS BFSI Insight Summit 2022: Meet the top CEOs of mutual fund industry

A Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund

A Balasubramanian’s experience in the mutual fund industry spans over three decades. During this time he has been a portfolio manager in both fixed income and equity. He joined Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC in 1994 and became its chief investment officer in 2006 and ultimately its chief executive officer in 2009. He is also the chairman of the Association of in India.

Radhika Gupta, MD & CEO, Edelweiss Mutual Fund





Radhika Gupta has been heading Edelweiss Mutual Fund for nearly six years. She is one of the youngest chiefs of a major asset management company and India’s only woman holding such a position. Gupta is also the Vice Chairperson of the industry body AMFI. At Edelweiss MF, she oversees investments, sales and marketing, compliance, technology and operations. Gupta is also a storyteller and is appreciated for her views on various topics posted on social media. She recently published a book, Limitless: The Power of Unlocking Your True Potential.

Navneet Munot, MD & CEO, HDFC Mutual Fund





Navneet Munot is the MD and CEO of HDFC MF. Under his leadership, the average asset under management for the fund house hit Rs 4.5 trillion. In his three decades of experience, Munot has led SBI Mutual Fund as CIO, served Morgan

Stanley Investment Management as an Executive Director, and managed fixed income and hybrid funds at Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund.

Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund





Nilesh Shah has been the chief of Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund since January 2015, and has over 30 years of experience in capital markets, including his role as chief investment officer successively at ICICI Prudential and Franklin Templeton Mutual Funds, where he managed funds across equity, fixed income and real estate. He has propelled Kotak AMC from the ninth position in terms of assets under management to fourth at present. He is also a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

Nimesh Shah, MD & CEO, ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund





Nimesh Shah has spearheaded ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund since July 2007. Under his leadership the AMC has emerged as one of the largest investment managers in the country. In 2018, Shah was elected chairperson of the Association of in India (AMFI). He is currently a director with AMFI and also serves as a member of the governing council of ICICI Foundation. Shah has three decades of experience in the banking and financial services industry, most of it with ICICI Group.

DP Singh Deputy CEO, SBI Mutual Fund





DP Singh has been with SBI Mutual Fund since 1998. He has spearheaded sales at the fund house for close to 15 years and has been instrumental in expanding SBI MF’s reach in both urban and rural areas. He has over 30 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry. Prior to being named deputy MD, Singh was executive director at SBI MF.