JUST IN
More Muslim women than men in higher education, shows AISHE data
Statsguru: Six charts show faltering consumer protection in India
A look at how demonetisation impacted the economy: The story in numbers
Statsguru: Covid-19 fears return; vaccination rates still low in India
BS Number Wise: Delhi's turnout in local elections is abysmal, shows data
As CJI constitutes an all-women bench, what's the status of women in law?
G20's declining share in the world, amid India's growing influence
BS Number Wise: Hosting the World Cup is no easy game for countries
Statsguru: From net-zero target to forest cover, India's climate standing
India's groundwater extraction stage at 60% in 2022, says report
You are here: Home » Specials Â» Data Stories Â» Current Affairs
Uncounted costs of energy transitions to reduce carbon emissions
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

More Muslim women than men in higher education, shows AISHE data

Total estimated enrolment across categories rose 7.4% in 2021 with growing share of women, AISHE data shows

Topics
Muslim women | education | Education in India

Sachin P Mampatta  |  Mumbai 

Muslim womenMuslim women

Women constitute around 503 out of every 1,000 Muslim students enrolled for higher education.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Muslim women

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 22:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.