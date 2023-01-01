JUST IN
Demand to exploration: Key warning signals for India's gas industry in 2023
The year of scale and spectacle: Why 2022 was a big deal for media
For tech industry, 2022 was a year of mass layoffs; 2023 likely to be worse
Why India needs to build a robust framework to facilitate energy transition
Australia FTA: Wine industry gears up for foreign market's entry in India
Foxconn, Dixon leverage PLI route to boost manufacturing potential in India
Europe set the bar on Russian gas high enough to leave India unaffected
GM mustard (DMH-11) may not solve India's edible oil import problem: ICAR
Big Tech and 'sideloading' debate; IT firms fear security, privacy breaches
Toy makers face a 'glocal' challenge, but Chinese dependence far from over
You are here: Home » Specials Â» TakeTwo Â» Stories
Demand to exploration: Key warning signals for India's gas industry in 2023
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Statsguru: Six charts explain banking sector revival amid rising rates

In March 2021, the GNPAs for SCBs were at 7.5 per cent of the total outstanding loans

Topics
Banking sector | Gross NPAs | Non performing assets

Ishaan Gera 

Finance ministry, state-run banks discuss 3-year strategic roadmap
For other banking entities, the GNPAs are still higher

According to the latest Financial Stability Report of the Reserve Bank of India, the gross non-performing assets (GNPAs) for scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) declined to 5 per cent in September 2022. In March 2021, the GNPAs for SCBs were at 7.5 per cent of the total outstanding loans. The decline in GNPAs has been slower for non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), as the ratio of bad assets declined from 6.4 per cent to 5.9 per cent during this period (chart 1).

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Banking sector

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 22:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU