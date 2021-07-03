2022 Commonwealth archery, shooting in India cancelled due to Covid threat

The inaugural edition of the Commonwealth and Championships, which was set to be held in Chandigarh next year has been cancelled, the Federation (CGF) has announced.

The decision was taken by India (CGI) Executive Board with the support of the Federation (CGF).

"We are disappointed that the 2022 Commonwealth and Championships will no longer take place. However, this is the right decision to take in the current climate," CGF President Dame Louise Martin said in a media release.

"Despite this news, there are numerous key learnings that will benefit our ongoing work as we look to innovate and create new Commonwealth Sport Properties. The Chandigarh 2022 concept has identified exciting opportunities regarding future co-hosting possibilities that we must further explore."

"We very much are looking forward to welcoming Team India to the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games," added the release.

This decision has come after careful consideration of several factors, including the continued uncertainty created by the ongoing global pandemic stated in the release.

The decision to hold a separate Commonwealth and Championships was taken last year after both archery and shooting were taken off the programme for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, UK.

