'A great future': Argentine president thanks soccer team for World Cup win

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez thanked the national soccer team for winning the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
"Thanks to the players and the technical team. They are the example that we should not give up, that we have great people and a great future," the President said on Twitter on Sunday.
In a second message, Fernandez wrote: "Always together, always united. We are world champions. There are no other words."
This post was accompanied by a photograph in which star player Lionel Messi is seen lifting the World Cup in Qatar, surrounded by his teammates.
In the thirlling final against France, Argentina led 2-0 in the first half but conceded two goals in two minutes in the second half. Messi scored in the second half of the extra time, but Kylian Mbappe tied the score with a penalty kick later. Argentina finally beat France 4-2 in the penalty shootout.
First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 10:53 IST