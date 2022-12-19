Indian fans of Argentina, Messi rejoice in magnificent victory: PM Modi

Prime Minister on Sunday congratulated on winning the World Cup and said the final will be remembered as one of the most thrilling football matches.

Millions of Indian fans of and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory, he said.

Modi tweeted, "This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to on becoming FIFA World Cup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!"



Argentina won the World Cup by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final.

