Slew of road projects will make Nashik major export-import hub: Gadkari
Business Standard

Indian fans of Argentina, Messi rejoice in magnificent victory: PM Modi

Argentina won the World Cup by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final

Topics
FIFA World Cup 2022 | Narendra Modi | Argentina

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Argetina beat France on penalties to win the Fifa World Cup 2022. Photo: @FIFAWorldCup
Argetina beat France on penalties to win the Fifa World Cup 2022. Photo: @FIFAWorldCup

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Argentina on winning the World Cup and said the final will be remembered as one of the most thrilling football matches.

Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory, he said.

Modi tweeted, "This will be remembered as one of the most thrilling Football matches! Congrats to Argentina on becoming FIFA World Cup Champions! They've played brilliantly through the tournament. Millions of Indian fans of Argentina and Messi rejoice in the magnificent victory!"

Argentina won the World Cup by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout in the final.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 08:36 IST

