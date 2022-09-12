Aditi Ashok drops to T-58 after scoring 74 at Kroger Queen City Golf

-
ALSO READ
Donald Trump says Saudi-funded tour creates 'gold rush' for players
Women's PGA Championship doubles prize money to $9 million to boost game
Golf: Europe captain Henrik Stenson playing PGA with eye on Ryder Cup
Woods plays through pain, makes another major cut at PGA Championship
Saudi-paid players no longer eligible for tour under penalties: PGA Tour
-
Indian golfer Aditi Ashok shot a below-par 74 in the final round to finish a disappointing tied 58th at the Kroger Queen City Championship in the LPGA Tour's return to Cincinnati.
The Indian on Sunday had a tame end to a week that began in a promising manner.
Aditi, who finished fourth at the Tokyo Olympics, started the week with 68-70 but faltered on the weekend with scores of 76-74.
Aditi, who had suffered two double bogeys a day earlier, had three bogeys and just one birdie on the final day.
Ally Ewing had a superb run of consecutive birdies on Sunday as she closed with a seven-under 65 and held off Xiyu Lin (65) by a stroke to win the title.
Ewing now has three career wins, one in each of the last three years, though she came into this tournament without a top-10 finish in 2022.
The 29-year-old American played bogey-free on a rain-softened course and was pushed to the very end by Lin, who birdied two of her last three holes for a 65.
Maria Fassi of Mexico fired a 71 and finished alone in third, her best LPGA result.
The 26-year-old Lin from China, who goes by "Janet" is still looking for her first win.
Ewing has reached the CME Group Tour Championship for the top 60 players every year since 2017, and this year was looking bleak without a top 10.
She was at No. 70 in the Race to CME Globe, and the victory takes her to No. 30 and assures her spot in Naples, Florida, in the season finale in November.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor