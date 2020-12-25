AFC guaranteed six direct slots for 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Members from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) will have six direct slots for the 32-team 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup which will be held in Australia and New Zealand.
World football governing body FIFA has revealed the plan for the allocation of slots for the tournament, reports Xinhua news agency.
UEFA (Europe) will get the largest share of the total 29 direct slots with 11, while CAF (Africa) and CONCACAF (North, Central American and Caribbean) both have four, followed by CONMEBOL (South America) with three and OFC (Oceania) one.
The two host countries, Australia and New Zealand will automatically qualify, and their slots have been taken directly from the quotas allocated to their confederations, namely the AFC and the OFC respectively.
Thus, China will compete with other Asian teams for the remaining five direct tickets to the event.
The remaining three slots will be decided through a 10-team play-off tournament with the following slot allocation: AFC (2), CAF (2), CONCACAF (2), CONMEBOL (2) OFC (1), and UEFA (1).
The play-off tournament will be used as a test event in Australia and New Zealand for the World Cup, and both hosts will be invited to participate in friendly matches against some of the participating teams.
The Bureau of the FIFA Council on Thursday also decided to cancel the 2021 editions of the men's FIFA U-20 World Cup and FIFA U-17 World Cup due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Indonesia and Peru, who were respectively due to host the two tournaments in 2021, were appointed as the hosts of the 2023 editions.
--IANS
aak/
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor