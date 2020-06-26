Australia, New Zealand win joint bid to host 2023 Fifa Women's world cup

-
ALSO READ
Australia-NZ favourites for hosting 2023 Women's football WC as Japan quits
Landmarks to highlight Australia-New Zealand Fifa women's WC 2023 bid
Aus and NZ Prime Ministers pledge support for Fifa Women's WC 2023 bid
India to host 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup for the first time since 1979
Fifa Under-17 women's world cup in India rescheduled to February 17
-
Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 Women's World Cup.
The island neighbours beat Colombia 22-13 on Thursday in a vote by the Fifa Council.
The expanded 32-team tournament eight more than the 2019 edition in France is expected to open in July 2023.
The winning bid proposed 12 cities with seven in Australia and five in New Zealand. It includes the main stadium used for the 2000 Sydney Olympics.
After a successful World Cup last year, Fifa wants the next women's tournament to further establish its independence from the men, and show it is commercially attractive.
At least $100 million is expected to be paid by the governing body in 2023 for prize money, team preparation costs and to clubs releasing players for the tournament Fifa president Gianni Infantino pledged last year in France.
Congratulations @FFA & @NZ_Football!— Fifa Women's World Cup (@FifaWWC) June 25, 2020
YOU will host the #FifaWWC 2023.
Felicitaciones, @FFA y @NZ_Football!
Serán ANFITRIONAS de la #FifaWWC 2023. pic.twitter.com/PaL1PR6HyO
Colombia's bid was rated a high-risk commercial option in an evaluation of the candidates published this month. Australia and New Zealand's bid was rated low-risk and scored 4.1 points out of a maximum 5. Colombia scored 2.8.
A third candidate, Japan, withdrew on Monday. That gave fellow Asian Football Confederation member Australia a clearer run. New Zealand is part of the smaller Oceania continental group.
Bring on 2023
Australian football is on the march...