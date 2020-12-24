ISL 7: Tired FC Goa players showed character, says coach Ferrando

head coach Juan Ferrando was happy with the way his team fought back after falling behind in the first half against Jamshedpur FC in the (ISL) match on Wednesday.

Igor Angulo scored a stoppage-time goal to help script a thrilling 2-1 win over Jamshedpur FC at Tilak Maidan.

Stephen Eze (33') had put Jamshedpur ahead in the first half but Angulo's brilliant brace (64', 90+4') helped Goa claim all three points and end JFC's six-match unbeaten run.

Ferrando said were tired after playing four games in the last 10 days but was happy how his team showed character in a "difficult game".

"It was a difficult game because when you play four games in 10 days it becomes very difficult to prepare the team. But I am very happy with the character of the team tonight," said Ferrando at the post-match press conference.

"The team is tired and not just the physical part but mentally also you can become stressed. But now we have seven days time to prepare before the game against Hyderabad," he added.

Ferrando pointed out that the Gaurs still have to do a lot as a team and it takes a considerable amount of time for a side full of young guns to rise.

"We are building the team. I know that after eight games it is not normal that we are still building the team but this squad has many young players and they need time to play against experienced players," said Ferrando.

"For us, it is important to be compact and help them and the fans must understand that this is for the future of FC Goa," he added.

