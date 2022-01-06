AFC tourney: Aaditya, AIFF Prez, officials meet to discuss safety protocols

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
ICC T20 World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand final: Key players to watch out
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
Olympics 2021: Men's and Women's football full schedule, match timings
Kevin Pietersen slams racial abuse of England's footballers after Euro loss
-
Key stakeholders from the Maharashtra government virtually met a delegation of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022 to discuss the safety protocols of the tournament in view of the evolving COVID-19 situation.
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, AIFF President and LOC Chairman Praful Patel, AIFF secretary Kushal Das and and other key stakeholders closely "examined the developments in Maharashtra and detailed a thorough path to ensure maximum safety and minimum risk for everyone involved in executing the tournament at ground level."
The meeting was held on Wednesday late in the evening.
"In preparation for the upcoming AFC Women's Asian Cup, joined a review meeting with AIFF President Mr. Praful Patel ji, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal ji, NMMC, PMC Commissioners, Police and Health Department officials to chalk out guidelines for the championship," tweeted Aaditya, who is also the President of Mumbai District Football Association (MDFA).
"Furthermore, the discussion elaborated on medical facilities, infrastructure, safety protocols, hospitality arrangements, and ensuring every COVID protocol is stringently observed."
Additional Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and Maharashtra Sports Commissioner Om Prakash Bakoria were also present in the meeting.
Patel sounded upbeat ahead of the 12-nation tournament which kicks off on January 20 and will be played in three cities - Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune.
"I would like to express my gratitude to all the stakeholders who have been working tirelessly and continue to do so in order to successfully and safely host the AFC Women's Asian Cup India 2022," Patel said in a statement issued late on Wednesday night.
Twelve teams have been divided into three Groups for the tournament, the final of which is scheduled to be played on February 6.
Mumbai alone recorded over 15,000 COVID 19 cases on Wednesday, according to a bulletin issued by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor