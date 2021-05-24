Afghanistan looks to host Pakistan for limited-overs series in UAE

-
ALSO READ
India and Pakistan could play a bilateral T20 series in 2021: Report
ICC rankings: New Zealand attains top spot in Test cricket for the 1st time
Ireland name 16-member squad for ODI series against UAE, Afghanistan
Afghanistan's Afghan equals MS Dhoni's record of most T20I wins as captain
No hasty withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan: US Defence Secretary
-
The Afghanistan Cricket Board is keen to host Pakistan for a white ball series in the United Arab Emirates in August-September.
Pakistan and Afghanistan have met frequently in ICC and Asian Cricket Council events but have never played a bilateral series at the senior level although Afghanistan has sent its team to Pakistan several times to play against the A sides.
A source in the Pakistan board said that the two boards had opened talks on the planned series which would include three One-day Internationals and three T20 matches in Abu Dhabi or Dubai.
"The Afghanistan board is keen to have the series before the World T20 Cup which is in October, the source said.
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan had also asked the PCB to arrange a bilateral series with Afghanistan when senior Afghan players including Muhammad Nabi had met him in January this year.
The Afghan players had requested the Pakistani premier to do something and start proper bilateral series between the two countries at the senior level.
The source said that the PCB was looking at the option of playing the series when the team returns from West Indies in August.
"The plan is for the Pakistan team to stop over in UAE and play the series in August as the Indian cricket board is also likely to host the remaining matches of its unfinished Indian Premier League in the UAE sometime in September-October.
"And a number of Afghan players including their captain, Rashid Khan, Nabi, Mujeeb ur Rehman and a few others take part in the IPL for different teams, the source said.
He said the PCB wanted to have the series in August as it also had to host England at home before the World T20 Cup.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor