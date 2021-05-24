BAN vs SL: Mustafizur hopeful to play 2nd ODI despite suffering from cramp

-
-
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman is "hopeful" of playing the second ODI against Sri Lanka despite suffering from a cramp in the opening game on Sunday.
Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah hit respective half centuries before Mehidy Hasan bagged four wickets to help Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 33 runs in the first ODI.
The two teams will now lock horns in the second ODI on Tuesday and Mustafizur, who picked three wickets in the opening game, is optimistic of featuring in the playing XI.
"Alhamdulillah, happy for the victory. Suffered from a cramp, but I'm hopeful of playing the next game. Keep me in your prayers," Mustafizur tweeted.
In the first ODI, half-centuries from Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur, and Mahmudullah had helped Bangladesh put on 257 despite a slow start. In reply, Sri Lanka fell 34 runs short of the target.
Tamim had given the hosts a decent start but Sri Lanka bounced back in the game with quick wickets. However, Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah stitched a 109-run stand to propel Bangladesh to a decent total.
Tamim said the hosts know that the job is not done and they cannot take it easy in the next two ODIs.
"We know that the job is not done. There's two more games to go [in the series]. We hope to put on a better show," ESPNcricinfo quoted Tamim as saying.
With this win, Bangladesh has taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Mushfiqur was adjudged the Player of the Match for his knock.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
